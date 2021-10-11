Have you seen the model of the proposed Douglass Hill development in “Old Webster North?” In the model, the creek is apparently buried, with four of the eight planned seven-story buildings on top of it. And the many trees and bushes which currently help the land absorb water during heavy rains are gone, too.
Instead, there are surfaces that don’t soak up water — buildings, roads and parking lots. One doesn’t have to be a civil engineer to know that water will not magically disappear during heavy rains. The flooding that happened on Kirkham Avenue in August after a long downpour will be worse if the developer buries the creek, removes the trees and covers much of the land with concrete.
The model of the development shows Gore Avenue and Rock Hill Road as flat. The developers conveniently left the steep hill between Kirkham and Pacific avenues out of the model. What are they planning to do with the hill? If the developers plan to level the hill, as the model shows, how will Rock Hill Road and North Gore Avenue climb the hill from Kirkham to Pacific? Will Rock Hill Road and Gore no longer be at the same elevation as the land they are next to?
Please join me in opposing the Douglass Hill development. Webster taxpayers should not have to subsidize an excessively large, environmentally destructive development with tax increment financing.
Jackie Schirn
Webster Groves