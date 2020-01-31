As the Webster-Kirkwood Times has previously reported, in June 2016 Kirkwood voted to negotiate for the purchase of electricity generated from wind power through the Grain Belt Express transmission line, which would result in a substantial cost savings to local residents.
Although the Missouri Public Service Commission approved this project, a decision which was upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals, some in the state legislature are now trying to kill it. Three bills have been introduced (House Bill 2033, Senate Bill 597, Senate Bill 604) which would deny the use of eminent domain for the Grain Belt Express, while allowing its use for other utility transmission lines.
These bills are harmful to Missouri. Not only will electricity from the Grain Belt Express be significantly cheaper, the project would create manufacturing and construction jobs throughout the state. Residents should contact their state senators and representatives and tell them to oppose these bills.
Creve Coeur
Editor’s Note: The House has voted to block the line. It now goes to the Senate and Governor.