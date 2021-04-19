The Webster Groves High School Class of 1993 is organizing a fundraising effort to support the daughter of a recently deceased classmate.
Jennifer Chinnici Ray died suddenly on March 24, 2021. Her husband, James Ray, died only a few months earlier. Chinnici Ray’s 11-year-old daughter, Layci Rose Ray, is now without parents.
Donations are being accepted at https://gofund.me/dda7177a. All proceeds will go to the family for care of Layci Rose Ray. While the campaign’s current goal is $15,000, the ultimate goal is $50 to $100,000 to feed, house and support her through adulthood.
“It’s such a tragic story and an opportunity for community to make a huge difference,” said Nicole Young, who organized GoFundMe efforts.