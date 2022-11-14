Growing up, I had three heroes:
1. Mary Tyler Moore. She could turn the world on with her smile.
2. Bob Gibson. I read his book, “From Ghetto to Glory,” at least six times.
3. Weird Al Yankovic. Because we had so much in common.
I will now take your questions.
Q: Weird Al? The guy with the weird hair and the weird Hawaiian shirts who writes the weird song parodies? What could you two possibly have in common?
A: When Weird Al was a kid, he used to dig tunnels around his house for fun. When I was a kid, I used to crotchet an entire ball of yarn in the chain stitch around our house for fun. Also, we both had overprotective mothers, as well as a deep and abiding love for Mad magazine. And then there was the accordion.
Q: Wait. You played the accordion?
A: I wish! No, my Aunt Dorothy played the accordion. My mother only allowed me to play the piano. Apparently, she considered the accordion a gateway instrument.
Q: But Weird Al’s mother let HIM play the accordion.
A: That’s because the door-to-door salesman gave her a choice between buying an accordion or a guitar. You know which one an overprotective mother would choose.
Q: When did you outgrow Weird Al?
A: One does not outgrow Weird Al Yankovic. I discovered him in the late 70s. Got a VHS tape of his music videos in the 80s. Took my kids to their first Weird Al Yankovic concert in the 90s. Have seen him perform three times since.
And yes, I watched his new biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” within 24 hours of its release last week. I would have streamed it earlier had I not already committed to going to a stupid YES concert with my husband.
Q: So how do you feel about him today?
A: My husband? We’re fine. He likes Weird Al, too. Not as much I do, but enough to not threaten the marriage.
Q: No, I mean, how do you feel about WEIRD AL?
A: Oh. I agree with the author of an epic 8,800-word 2020 New York Times Magazine article who called Weird Al “the great defining genius of our time.” OK, those words were not in the article, per se. But he did say them — out loud — in his introduction to the audio recording.
Q: Weird Al? “The defining genius of our time?”
A: Absolutely. And it’s not just because he originated Amish rap.
Q: Why else?
A: Like a lot of us, Weird Al did not fit in as a child. He was weird.
Q: So what did he do?
A: He decided to be himself. He did what made him happy. And by doing so, he gave the rest of us permission to be ourselves. To do what makes us happy. I’ve been following his advice ever since.