Congratulations to the Kirkwood High School journalists for their great showing and awards won recently at the Scholastic Press Association Conference in Philadelphia. Congratulations also to the Webster Groves High School seniors who were named National Merit Semifinalists and Commended Students. However, surely their photos could have been taken without masks. Imagine years from now when they show their children photos from their high school days and they see this.
I believe it is shameful that these wonderful kids could be made to hide their faces.
John Jackson - Glendale