For the first time in 20 years, the residents of Webster Groves have the opportunity to elect a new mayor. I would like to urge everyone to vote on April 5. I am voting for Laura Arnold for mayor.
I have known Laura for 19 years and I have watched her leadership skills in many arenas — as a mom of triplets, as an active supporter of our public schools, in her work raising money for Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, as chair of Arts and Faith St. Louis, as a political science professor (her real title, Dr. Laura Arnold), and as an active member of city council. As a council member, Laura has worked hard to listen to constituents, understand different points of view and build consensus. She actively looks to other cities and towns around the country to find new ideas, pursue smart development and make Webster an even better place to live. You won’t find a better candidate.
Barbara Buck
Webster Groves