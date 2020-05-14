Kirkwood residents need to be made aware of the hypocrisy that is Tax Fairly. The organization purports to be a taxpayer watchdog. In fact, they’re contributing to the very problems against which they claim they crusade.
Recently, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization made a Sunshine Law request for more than 7,400 pages of documents from the Kirkwood School District. The district had to dedicate significant time and numerous staff to this project, shifting resources away from remote learning plans, organizing meals for students, and communications with parents about the district’s coronavirus response. The district also incurred significant attorney fees related to the document production.
The final price tag? Nearly $2,000 — and that does not include the $10,000 in attorney fees incurred by the district. But to date, Tax Fairly has stiffed the taxpayers on the bill.
Tax Fairly, what’s fair about that?
Paul Ward
Kirkwood