Two years of meetings between SG Collaborative and the city and this is what we have to show for it? No attempt to come to some sort of compromise plan that everyone is happy with or at least can live with?
According to Larry Chapman of SG Collaborative, there was “a lack of guidance” from Webster Groves City Council. A quote from Council Member Emerson Smith said, “Our job is to listen to what you want for your city.”
Isn’t it also part of your job, and the entire city council, to lead and make sometimes difficult decisions that are for the good of the city?
So disappointing that there was apparently no initiative on either side to do the hard work to make this happen. It was all black and white, take it or leave it. Again, very disappointing.
Randy Ring - Webster Groves