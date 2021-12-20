I love my Webster Groves neighbors and our community. However, we sure act like a bunch of Karens. Freakouts begin every time something shakes the Mayberry image of Webster we have in our heads. Realign elementary school boundaries? Gasp! Fix a Jim Crow-era zoning rule? Scary! Develop under-utilized land adjacent to downtown? Not in my backyard!
I believe the most successful and sustainable small cities are more than single family homes. These successful cities are diverse, forward-thinking and open-armed. Webster risks slow decline unless we overcome our Karen mentality.
Doug Walker - Webster Groves