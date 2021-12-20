The Douglass Hill Project was doomed from the start when the fate of a project of this magnitude is left up to seven people on a city board along with a small group of their cronies (Ms. Rhonda Carsten included).
Seriously, this proposal should have been presented before all the citizens of Webster Groves in a general election. Ms. Bliss states Webster Groves is “not prepared to take a bold step such as this.” Why not? Mr. Franklin thinks “we have a bright future here in Webster Groves.” He must be suffering from spatial awareness issues.
I have grown up and lived in Webster since 1951. The logic presented by these board members is the same old balderdash that has been going on in this town forever. In truth, Webster Groves is so far behind most cities in St. Louis County that it is sad. It will only get worse under current “do nothing leadership.” Mayor Welch states: “I am hopeful for future positive creative development initiatives.” Translated, this means nothing will be done in the near future under her guidance.
To sum up, in the future all citizens of Webster Groves need to vote on key issues like Douglass Hill. If all citizens have the opportunity to speak in an election, then it is fair regardless of the outcome. Otherwise, it is the same old Webster Groves railroad over at city hall run by a small group of people, along with their cronies, all of whom have their own self interests as priority.
Gary J. Gray - Webster Groves