I am writing in support of Emily Hixson Shepherd for Webster Groves City Council. During 2020 and 2021, I became more engaged with what was happening in our community and our local government. I found accessing information to be tricky and cutting through polarized viewpoints to be just as difficult.
I was fortunate to get to know Emily well during this time, and she was gracious in helping me find information and understand what information was bluster and what the data really showed. She was never pushing me to think one way or another, but always informative and helpful. I found it quite refreshing.
Emily is smart, comes at issues from multiple angles and believes it is essential to provide citizens with accessible tools so they can be involved with our city government. I have no idea if I will agree with everything Emily would do as a city councilwoman, but I am certain it would come from a thoughtful place where she has considered all sides, the impact on the city and public comments. Those qualities are more important to me than current stances on specific issues (also important!) because what lies ahead is unknown in many ways, and it is important to me to trust the people in charge of the process of governing our community.
It will be worthwhile no matter who you vote for on April 5, but I am confident you will be impressed with Emily.
Sheila Cosgrove
Webster Groves