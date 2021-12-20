On Tuesday, Dec. 7, with great sensitivity, the Webster Groves City Council voted 7-0 to deny TIF to SG Collaborative for its proposed Douglass Hill redevelopment project on the 15 acres north of the Old Webster Business District. Much was said by each council member about the work done by all parties in the process. Each expressed hope that the community would stay involved in creating a clear picture of a better and more realistic design for the area.
Before the vote, each council member voluntarily explained the thought process with which they came to their decision. No one was bullied, research was done on each issue and there was recognition that the development was too dense for the location, with the floodplain and railroad crossing traffic issues.
SG Collaborative came up with many unique solutions for the buildings and landscape, but were unwilling to lessen the density. Neighbors who live close by submitted first-hand knowledge of the impact that increased traffic would have on their streets.
Councilman Emmerson Smith reminded us that the problems with flooding on Kirkham Avenue will continue to exist unless remediated, and that money to take care of that problem will have to be raised. The issues with traffic will also need a solution. During comments from businesses, the gymnastic center was grateful that they would not lose their location.
The mayor and each council member expressed gratitude for the participation of so many residents, and everyone agreed that thoughtful participation will be essential in making decisions on growth as we go along. That was followed by hardy applause.
It would be interesting, revitalizing and healing to create a format for citizen and city participation where issues of a site are presented and solutions could be presented. Having the patience to hear each other will be the key to our success.
Ana Grace Schactman - Webster Groves