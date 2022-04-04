I taught in Kirkwood public schools for 24 years, living there and rearing my children. School boards did the business of the district and were open to all for questions and concerns. Lately, across the nation, school board members have been attacked and threatened by parents and residents with the desire to force their political and incorrect policies on district teaching. They did not stop first to fact check their information.
They have determined certain library books to be obscene with no explanation as to what constitutes obscenity to them. They have tried to ban books they may never have read. They have tried to instill their view of politics into curriculum which often is based on misinformation from certain media outlets. They have insisted “Critical Race Theory” is taught or “embedded” into teaching, which it is not and has never been in other than university graduate-related courses. These are dog whistles to arouse some of the public that chooses to believe their white children are being exposed to damaging knowledge.
A letter by Frank Mostek suggests “inappropriate” materials are being taught as well as biased agendas but does not explain. As to whether America still has racism, that should be addressed: Of course it exists, and ignorance is not bliss for those affected. If current school board candidates Losse and Mintzlaff are promoting right-wing propaganda that is not based on fact, they should be defeated by thinking, informed residents.
Maryann Mace
Ballwin