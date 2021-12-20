The editorial column, “Unforgettable Acts of Kindness,” (Dec. 6 issue) detailed a couple of stories of touching individual kindnesses. It strikes me that we don’t talk much about systematic kindness in Congress, probably because it’s more tempting to complain about politics.
For instance, right now Congress is considering H.R. 4693, the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act, which would strengthen and improve global child nutrition programs. There is almost an exact balance of Democrats and Republicans supporting the bill that could potentially save millions of lives. We should celebrate when we see conservative Republicans like Rep. Ann Wagner coming together with progressive Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar to fight hunger and poverty. I hope that Rep. Cori Bush will join this beautiful bi-partisan initiative and that Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley will support S. 2956, the senate version of the legislation.
Cynthia Changyit Levin - Town and Country