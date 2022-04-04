I’m very concerned about the 165% Shrewsbury property tax increase on the April ballot. The city has seen revenue outpacing inflation for years, yet has accelerated spending even more, spending down reserves to almost nothing.
In fact, the city hired additional staff in a year that saw a huge deficit — 2019. The proposed tax increase comes with no plan, commitment or goal attached to reduce this culture of spending. Many citizens don’t know that tax revenues currently diverted to the Walmart TIF will flow back to Shrewsbury in about 10 years, yet the proposed tax increase has no sunset clause in this period or any other.
No tax increase this large and requested in desperation should come with “no strings attached” after we are faced with what appears to be an extraordinary, last-minute, emergency plea. We need guardrails for this level of new spending, and Prop A has none.
Many citizens also don’t know that there’s about $12 million in deferred maintenance needs at just one of our aging buildings. The proposed tax increases are not earmarked to address these needs, setting up taxpayers for at least one more increase of the same magnitude in the near future. I could support a sunsetting tax increase, if coupled with a comprehensive cost-savings plan that addresses these future proverbial time bombs and sets up our future to be more sustainable.
We have to care for not only our generation, but the generations that come after us who could be saddled with an impossible situation should city spending increase again with no plan to address long-term needs.
Chris Polka
Shrewsbury