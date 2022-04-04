This will be one of the most unique city council elections the residents of Kirkwood have faced in recent memory. All four candidates currently are, or have, served on city council, and Kirkwood residents are well aware of their names, voting record and history.
I am confident in one of my votes, which will be to reelect current Kirkwood City Council Member Mark Zimmer. I have found Mark to be honest, sincere and responsive. Mark’s voting record demonstrates his keen awareness of the need to balance preservation of our neighborhoods and the needs of the community as a whole, while keeping his eye on the future. None of us always agrees, but rest assured, Mark thinks about all sides of the issues before making any decisions.
Reelecting Mark Zimmer to our city council will provide our community with the assurance of continuity in leadership and that his history of honesty, integrity, sincerity and dedication will prevail.
It has been my honor to get to know Mark over the past years and I am proud to call him not only MY city council member, but my friend. Please join me on April 5 by voting to reelect Mark Zimmer to the Kirkwood City Council. He is the real deal.
Linda Fenton
Kirkwood