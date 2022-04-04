Kirkwood needs Nancy Leutzow back on the city council. Nancy is committed to holding city administration accountable to the citizens of Kirkwood, including being fiscally responsible and transparent. She will not allow our current city administration to continue to try and sneak things past the citizens, will encourage robust discussion and will assure citizens get answers when questions are asked.
She will be an advocate for all of Kirkwood. Please vote for Nancy — our family will be giving her our votes.
Gina and Jim Jaksetic
Kirkwood