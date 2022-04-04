When I was a kid, playground bullies thrived on secrecy. They attacked victims behind hedges, shouted insults when teachers couldn’t hear. For the last several months as I’ve opened the WK Times, I’ve felt the presence of these bullies — grown up now, but still acting in the shadows. They call themselves “Preserve Webster,” but my sense is that they’d rather tear us apart.
This past week’s ad led with a question: “Do you want a ‘Laura Arnold Duplex’ built next door to you?” Well, first of all, my answer would be “Yes.” I live in the A-4 district, and I thought this plan to create more affordable housing was an excellent idea.
I had a good friend here who opposed the proposal. I remember the two of us talking openly about our differences. It was fun. It was democracy at its best. But it never occurred to either of us to buy expensive, mean-spirited ads attacking each other’s character. We did not hide behind vague, euphemistic titles, lacking the courage to own our opinions.
I urge all Webster voters to realize what’s happening in our city as a small group of deep-pocketed citizens spends almost $2,000 a week to spread distrust and fear. These bullies offer no solutions. They only attack the hard-working, well-meaning public servants who are trying to build a community of inclusion, openness and cooperation.
I will not be supporting the candidates endorsed by Preserve Webster. Instead, I will be voting for Laura Arnold, a person with a deep understanding of complex governmental issues and a proven record of openness and integrity. If anyone can heal the divisions that threaten our city, Laura can.
Ann Ruger
Webster Groves