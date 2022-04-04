Contrary to the dubious Preserve Webster Groves PAC ad in the WK Times (March 18), our charter form of government does not bestow autocratic powers on the mayor or council members, and ordinances do not move forward without majority support.
It is sad to witness the churlish and inaccurate distortions attacking Council Member Laura Arnold and insulting our plan commission citizen volunteers.
Let’s replace the divisiveness with respectful open debate, listening, consensus building and professionalism, and behave like the role models our children deserve.
Jeanne Kirkton
Former State Representative