Now that the decision has been made to end further discussion of the Douglass Hill project, there are good reasons to believe that Webster Groves will move forward as a stronger community. The extensive soul searching and debate has taken community engagement to new levels, and despite the intensity of the public discussion, we did a pretty good job of keeping it civil.
We’ve seen the city’s professional staff and elected representatives earnestly work to protect the interests of the citizens and existing businesses. The long and difficult process has given us a clearer idea of what we want and don’t want, which prepares us for a smoother ride when we consider future development. And a better plan will come from all this. The unanimity of the council’s vote should help heal the divisions. In an age when so many of us have come to doubt the ability of government to thoughtfully consider issues and reach reasonable decisions, this time we’ve seen it work.
Patrick Murphy - Webster Groves