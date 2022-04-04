I used to vote for people whose ideas I shared. Now, I vote for people whose ideals I share. Ideas change based on new evidence and debate, but ideals are constant, internal and speak volumes about how you will govern.
I’ve lived in Webster for over 40 years and have never seen an election like this one. In particular, two things worry me: 1) Outside money pouring into Webster politics from known partisan entities such as the Show Me Institute, and 2) Candidates running in a bloc. I will address this second point first.
Despite rhetoric by some candidates directed at Laura Arnold, that if elected she would have sole authority to alter policy; Kathy Hart, Karen Beck and Dawn Cole know that it requires a majority of council members to enact change and have decided, it seems, to run as a bloc. Why else have a single yard sign with all three names? This is even more apparent in the school board race with Haucke, Middendorf and Strang. If you see a sign for one of these candidates in a yard, 4:1 odds there will be side-by-side signs for all of them. Running as a bloc can create a decision-making majority without divulging what your agenda is beforehand.
As for outside money, it has purchased multiple full-page ads of innuendo and questionable allegations and likely funded investigations by private firms into our assistant city manager and director of finance. This is not the political behavior we are accustomed to in Webster Groves and speaks to a group “testing the waters” of divisiveness in our small community.
I’m voting for candidates that share my ideals and have tried to stay above the fray and vitriol, if for no other reason than to signify that this type of behavior is unacceptable.
Lawrence Lewis
Webster Groves