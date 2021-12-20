While at Webster Groves City Hall Dec. 7, there was a public hearing for a small building to replace the old drive-thru banking facility on Moody Avenue. I personally think it’s a good thing, with maybe 14 new apartments or condos and a small amount of first floor commercial space. I can only assume that city council is in favor, given that there was not one single comment or question during that public hearing.
On the flip side, the development offers nothing in the way of workforce housing, offers no public oriented improvements and seeks some relief on parking requirements that would otherwise be needed. At the end of the day, the project will demand either the highest rents or prices paid, or basically a continuation of the gentrification that I heard over and over again Webster Groves wants to control.
Contrast that to a unanimous vote against Douglass Hill, the only development ever proposed that would take the city in a different direction.
This and other recent projects demonstrate that less density and less height simply cannot afford to pay for all the things the community said it wanted. When SG Collaborative went through its yearlong process on Douglass Hill, had we known the city really didn’t care about workforce housing, public amenities, walkable streets, improvements to Shady Creek, public gathering spaces, an amphitheater and an investment in infrastructure, Douglass Hill could have been less high and less dense.
No one in city leadership said do that and we are good, so SG left those public amenities in place, along with the height and density that paid for it. Sadly, city council, in a surprise vote, simply said no. Now everyone loses — the developer, the city and the residents. Higher taxes, here we come.
Larry Chapman - SG Collaborative