What have we learned from the failed effort to redevelop Douglass Hill? Two things, I hope. First, the city of Webster Groves needs a point person with whom developers can negotiate during the approval process. Community input along the way is great, but useless if there is no clear voice representing the city council, the city staff and the community as a whole that can respond along the way and negotiate changes as the proposal moves forward. Can one person be so empowered? I’m not sure that is possible under our current governmental structure.
And second, RFPs should detail not only what is wanted, but what is not wanted. I suggest this list of forbidden items for Douglass Hill: No buildings taller than Rolling Ridge Nursery, none built in the flood plain to the north or within 50 feet of Shady Creek to the south, no property taken through the use of eminent domain, no TIFs and no tax abatements (so no public financing), no increase in traffic on the already over burdened Rock Hill Road — especially when a train is passing, and no additional runoff due to the use of impervious paving. Can a developer be found who can do all this and still make a profit? Doubtful.
So where does that leave us? Small, piecemeal projects might be able to satisfy these criteria, but notice that not many such proposals have been forthcoming of late, whether from businesses currently operating on the site or from outside developers. So we had better get used to the status quo, even though much of the property is blighted and producing very little income for the city.
City council members, while voting 7-0 against the needed rezoning, all seemed to be optimistic about future development on this site. They might have reasons to feel that way, but I remain a skeptic. Still, I hope they are right.
Ron Zager - Webster Groves