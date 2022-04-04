This letter supports Attorney Kathy Hart for mayor with Karen Beck and Dawn Cole for city council in Webster Groves. It comes from extensive research through reading, conversations with both mayoral candidates and several council candidates, conversations with former employees and family members, plus the candidate forum. Negative personal and written statements, sometimes anonymous, prompted this project.
I discovered the Missouri Ethics Commission dismissed, without merit, a complaint filed against Kathy Hart, claiming her current affiliation with PreserveWebster.
Research suggests insufficient council oversight of the city manager as root cause of present government disfunction. The logical, prudent, solution is to elect non-incumbents for mayor and council people with the ability, will and expertise based on previous work experience and education, to ask the hard questions and make informed evaluation of the current city manager’s ongoing executive decisions.
Outgoing Mayor Gerry Welch has endorsed Hart, Beck and Cole. Welch says Hart asks probing questions toward positive goals. Her collaborative style promotes good staff morale. Welch references many dedicated staff who left city employment and the potential consequent negative affect on numerous critical services like police and fire protection. She cites recently enacted compensation policies leading to personnel loss. Firefighter Salvo Parenti is an example. Both the police and firefighters’ unions support Hart, Beck and Cole. With Civil Engineering moved off-site near Maintenance, those unable to solve issues online are sent from city hall unaided to solve their difficulties alone. Where has council oversight been? I and the undersigned support Hart, Beck and Cole for your vote to shore up that oversight.
Judith Conoyer, Ph.D.,
Lucille Kastner, Carolyn Lange,
Joanna Maltagliati,
Ann Shadowens, Terry Thuet
Webster Groves