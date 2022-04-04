I support Props A and U. My father and mother have received excellent service from the city’s fire department and the ambulance service. I do not want to rely on an outsourced ambulance service when we have such responsive and caring firefighters and paramedics. Our firemen, paramedics and police are our neighbors. It costs to maintain a city like Shrewsbury and I am willing to pay those costs. We are being asked to invest in our community. The city is not asking for monies to start some new, unproven program. These monies are needed to maintain the level of services we have received for years.
My mother recently fell in her home and our ambulance was not available due to lack of staff. She lives within walking distance of the firehouse. An outsourced ambulance service was called and responded to a street in the city of St. Louis having the same name. Our first responders in Shrewsbury know our city, our streets, and most importantly, our citizens. Mom’s injury was not life threatening, but what if it had been a heart attack or she had stopped breathing? Is a 20-minute delay acceptable?
If Shrewsbury’s revenues do not grow, the city will be forced to consider cuts, outsourcing or even mergers with neighboring fire districts. Please vote yes on Props A and U so we can continue to receive the excellent services we long have enjoyed in Shrewsbury.
Sandy Odenwald
Shrewsbury