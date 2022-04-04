As a former elected official, I understand the importance of both experience and temperament for effective governing as mayor. Laura Arnold has both.
Her experience in municipal government during COVID is vital as our city navigates through the pandemic. She has demonstrated that she can work effectively with city council members and staff in evaluating what is best for Webster Groves.
I understand how important it is to communicate with constituents and Laura has consistently done so during the past four years, making herself available through office hours, answering emails and returning phone calls. As an elected official, you not only have the opportunity to help but also learn from those interactions. I know she will continue to do so as mayor, and that is why I strongly endorse Laura Arnold for mayor.
Emmy McClelland
Former State Representative