My husband and I are in our 80s, and have had the vaccine and boosters. We are cautious when we need to be in an indoor setting with people we do not know, but we have the ability to take the precautions we choose. Parents of school children are unfortunately at the mercy of their school districts and the policies they set. When a district such as Kirkwood changes the policy and makes masking optional, what recourse does a parent have?
Come on, districts! Follow the science and keep the mandates to protect the children, their families and to give parents peace of mind.
Mary Clemons - Kirkwood