I endorse Pam Bliss for Webster Groves City Council. I have known Pam for many years. She has raised two great children as a single mother, supported them through college and stood by them as they established their own careers. Each is a pleasure to know and both are very successful under her parental guidance. Pam has operated her own thriving business for 23 years — this in itself is an accomplishment.
Pam’s life and work experiences are beneficial to the Webster Groves community because she can relate to numerous conditions that each resident has been confronted with while raising a family. Pam has grown up in this area, and wants her constituents to have the same great experience she had and for them to be able to provide to their children the same foundation for future success.
Dr. Joseph T. Lane
Webster Groves