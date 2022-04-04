Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Rain showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.