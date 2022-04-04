As engaged Kirkwood School District parents, we proudly endorse Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko for Kirkwood School Board. They have the experience, knowledge and civility to best serve.
Mark has two children in the district and a positive voting record during his current board term. He’s stated his priority is “helping students thrive in the aftershock of COVID.”
Mark is articulate, detail-oriented and level-headed. He has fought for school safety — security, crosswalks, lighting and accessibility. He’s worked to reduce taxes, supported staff salaries and promoted fiscal responsibility. Mark strives for excellence, fighting to ensure our schools and students have what they need to succeed.
Judy was drawn to Kirkwood schools for her kids 31 years ago. She was actively involved with PTOs and district events. She taught high school for 15 years, including seven at Kirkwood High School. Now retired, she continues her lifelong advocacy for children.
Judy has served two terms on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission and is a Court Appointed Special Advocate for kids. She’s a compassionate and collaborative consensus builder. She’s said her priority “will always be what is best for children.”
Both Mark and Judy have demonstrated a commitment to educational issues and to our Kirkwood community. They are knowledgeable about the concerns facing our schools and they are the only two candidates endorsed by the Missouri National Education Association. Its members are Democrats, Republicans and Independents. The issues uniting them are protecting children and improving public education.
This Tuesday, please join us in voting for Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko.
Meredith Byers, Jill Capes, Katie D’Agostino, Brandy Forinash, Kelsie Guerriero, Ryan and Christy Morgan, Erin Quigley, Marie Romano, Stephanie Schmidt, Emina Seevers and Kelli Stone