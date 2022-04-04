I am endorsing Barb Strang for Webster Groves School Board. I have known Barb around 20 years and have had the pleasure of working closely with her.
Barb has much to offer for this position. She is a lifetime certified teacher and has taught children and adults, in both the school setting and as a volunteer. Her years of teaching and her experience in the classroom setting are invaluable assets to this position. On the school board, she will be a person with inside knowledge of how to provide the best environment in which to learn, as well as how to provide academic excellence. She understands that academic performance is of utmost importance for the duration of the lives of each child. I know she wants to bring the academic levels of the district back up to high standards.
Her experience in working with teachers and administrative personnel will help her navigate the current conditions affecting the Webster Groves School District. She will work hard to address the concerns of parents. She knows how vital it is that our school children are prepared to be successful candidates for college, tech schools or to be ready to enter the job force.
Please elect Barbara Strang for Webster Groves School Board!
Angela Loy
Webster Groves