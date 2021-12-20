It appears that Kirkwood’s Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes is leading efforts to once again attempt to switch employee pensions to a state-run plan called LAGERS. The last time this was presented in 2018, the city reported that it could not just move the civilians to LAGERS, but that all employees had to move. It required a vote of the citizens because of the current police and fire pension funding.
The city’s legal counsel, while citing Charter Section 5.3(i), stated that it would take a vote of the citizens to repeal said amendment, thus allowing the city to “discriminate” between the police/fire and civilian pensions so that they could switch both pensions to LAGERS and enable differing benefit levels. This amendment in question was placed there by voters in 1987 to correct the previously unbalanced pension benefit.
The heated Prop R election campaign ensued, creating division in our great community and damaging the morale of our city’s employees, which continues to some degree today. Afterward, on April 6, 2018, this paper reported that “Kirkwood Voters Hand Resounding Defeat To Proposition R” by a 3-to-1 margin.
And now, three years later, the city administration is planning on trying to move the civilians to LAGERS, then police and then maybe fire — without another vote of the citizens. Who knows what the overall plan will be, but it may be given to the council soon. It has been noted that LAGERS is a much better benefit and will cost the city more. I guess the city’s finances have weathered the last two years very well and they have the extra dollars to spend, hence the need to hurry up and do this now. Nothing like Christmas magic in Kirkwood. Look for more information — maybe after it is a done deal. Time will tell.
Gina Jaksetic - Kirkwood