The Webster-Kirkwood Times isn’t what it used to be!
Once upon a time, I could open our hometown newspaper to read news without the individual reporter’s bias, slant, personal opinion or political preference. Since relaunching, I have noticed biased reporting and guest editorials. After reading the story headlined “WG City Manager Angry…” I was compelled to call and write this letter.
What was the purpose of the story? Was it her being angry and your desire to portray her as the angry Black woman, the fact that someone paid an investigator and sent an anonymous email or her willingness to stand up for the employee? You received the anonymous email and Dr. Peoples’ response provided the opportunity to print the content. The email focused on things in Eric Peterson’s past from 20 years ago. You chose to quote a former employee who is running for city council and has been outspoken against the city manager and staff.
We all have a past with things we’re proud of and some we’re not. None of us are perfect. In this terrible time of intolerance in society and our community, being a public servant has to be a painful experience. I’m sorry for the level of pain that Dr. Peoples and Mr. Peterson must feel and have felt since coming to work for our city and doing the job they were hired to do. The Times has helped to set a tone of negativity and divisiveness in our community.
Some people don’t attend council meetings or choose to watch on YouTube — they rely on our local paper to share what’s going on. The W-K Times used to do this well. The Times is not what it used to be. I encourage people to turn to more reliable sources for community news.
Roslyn Croft
Webster Groves