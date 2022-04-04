It is time for all Webster Groves voters to go to the polls and elect novel individuals with energy and vision to see that our great city needs to step it up for a change.
Some incumbents have been around too long causing cronyism, which has led to failures moving forward in the best interests of all Webster Groves citizens.
The current city council needs new leadership to stop our city from always running on deficit spending. This cannot continue to go on without severe consequences. We have council members who continue to predict a “bright future” for Webster Groves. These council members all suffer from spatial awareness and need to be relieved of their duties.
Our schools once were the envy of other districts, but with the current school board in charge, our schools now rank way down on the list. We need fresh minds with new ideas on the school board as well to reverse this worrisome decline.
I urge all Webster Groves voters go to the polls on April 5 and select new individuals who can hopefully help Webster thrive again. We still have great men’s and women’s basketball teams that have worked hard for their success.
Gary J. Gray
Webster Groves