The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition is happy to announce our endorsements for the Webster Groves Municipal Election on April 5.
For mayor: Laura Arnold.
For city council: Pam Bliss, David Franklin and Emily Hixson Shepherd.
For Webster Groves School Board: Tara Scheer, Alex Kahn, Allen Todd.
We feel these candidates are committed to serving the citizens of Webster Groves and the families of the Webster Groves School District in positive and constructive ways.
Executive Committee,
North Webster Neighborhood Coalition