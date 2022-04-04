I was shocked to see the article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times last week (3/25 issue) in regard to Webster’s assistant city manager. I had no idea until I read the article that he has no financial training, no college degree — and his position was an appointment by the city manager.
Why in the world would a city facing a budget deficit hire someone with no training or education? Why in the world wouldn’t we have opened this position up to a candidate search?
As I read on, I was even more appalled that the man was arrested for theft and alcohol related offenses, and still owes thousands of dollars in financial obligations as a result.
The city manager and assistant city manager should resign. Hiring your friend who clearly lacks qualification for the position is wrong, unethical, unprofessional and clearly without the best interest of citizens in mind. This is the most blatant case of nepotism I have ever seen! Literally the door to qualified candidates was left closed so the city manager could hire her friend. Disgraceful!
Sal Woods
Webster Groves