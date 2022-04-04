I highly recommend Laura Arnold for mayor of Webster Groves. I’ve known Laura for almost 20 years. I’ve spent countless hours volunteering with her at our church and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. She is one of the most hard-working, smart, thoughtful people I know. I trust that she will listen to all of us — no matter our point of view — and serve our community with integrity and transparency. Webster Groves would be very fortunate to have her as our next mayor. Please join me in voting for Laura Arnold.
Susan Scott
Webster Groves