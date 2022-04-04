I’d like to offer a perspective on mayoral candidate Kathy Hart — not a calculated, political perspective, but a personal one. Welcome to the inside scoop on our next mayor, Kathy Hart!
Kathy is my aunt. Throughout my life I have known her to be compassionate, devoted to family and quietly wise. Despite her busy schedule as an administrative law judge, a city council member, a co-founder of numerous charitable endeavors and member of the Nerinx Hall High School board of directors, Kathy has always made time for family.
During difficult periods of my life, Kathy was a constant source of love, support and sound advice. She is the kind of aunt you can go to when you’re not sure who to trust; she is the kind of person who listens first, actively and compassionately, and never fails to offer commonsense advice.
It’s that same common sense and compassion that I know Kathy will bring to the mayor’s office. If you want to know what a person will do on the macro level, look at their home life. Kathy is the primary caregiver for my grandparents, who live with her here in Webster. Her sisters trust her with everything, and her nephews and nieces benefit often from her practicality and kindness. That is the attitude you will see Kathy bring to city hall. She loves Webster deeply and is ready to tackle the toughest issues that face our community — all from a position of fairness, pragmatism and love for this wonderful place we call home.
Check out her website for more details on her background, qualifications and public service. You won’t believe how much good this woman has done for our community over the last few decades. She truly is an inspiration, and yes, I’ll say it — she has my vote!
Daniel L’Ecuyer
Webster Groves