I am writing to thank the kind soul who responded to my son’s letter to Santa. A few weeks ago my son wrote a letter to Santa. We put a stamp on it, addressed it to the North Pole and sent it on its way. I figured that would be the end of it. Then, today, a bright red envelope arrived addressed to my son. Inside was a lovely and detailed letter from “Santa.” To say my son was delighted would be an understatement. If this note reaches the folks responsible for answering Santa’s mail, you made a kid really happy today. Thank you for your kindness and thoughtfulness. Happy Holidays!
Nora Schweighart - Kirkwood