No matter how crazy life — or the regular news — gets, this column and these stories of kindness from readers are always a bright spot. I enjoy every story that comes through my “Buzzing Love” mailbox, but some — like the one below about the ‘S’ hook necklace — especially stay with me. Because that’s what kindness does — it stays with you, often for years, if not decades.
When my now 31-year-old son was three, he set up his first “business,” selling hardware ‘S’ hooks he tied to a string and called ‘S’ hook necklaces. He stood on the corner, and soon a car pulled up and a man came out to see what he was selling. I was standing near the house video taping.
The man spoke to my son for a minute, then bought a necklace. My son’s face lit up at his success, and the man drove away.
A couple days ago, a man pulled up at my house and asked if we had lived here a long time. I told him, “Yes, 30 years.” He said he thought so, and that he had bought an ‘S’ hook necklace and still keeps it in his car!!! I almost burst into tears! I told him we regularly watch the video and relive the joy that he brought to my son’s face. The man told me he has a son a few years younger than mine.
I keep thinking that I would like to get the man’s email so I can send him a clip of the video. I hope his family knows what a kind thing he did — not just 28 years ago, but just last week!
—A Grateful Mom, Webster Groves
I was standing in line at the Schnucks in Affton waiting to check out — it happened at 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022. I know the date and time because I still have the receipt. After the lady in front of me checked out, she was standing off to the side of the register. I didn’t think much of it, but as soon as my groceries were totaled, she handed the cashier her credit card! It was $67.17. I couldn’t believe it!
I was so surprised, I could hardly react. Before I knew it, she was gone. I tried to thank her, but she had already slipped out the door. I’m a senior, so it’s a little hard for me to get around.
If she sees this, I hope she knows how much I appreciate what she did, and that I think of her every time I go to Schnucks in Affton. And that I still have the receipt.
—Doris, Shrewsbury
The Webster-Kirkwood Times received a call today from a reader, Dale Sigmund of Des Peres. He noted that he is elderly and walks with a cane. He was headed down the driveway to get his paper last week when one of our carriers drove by, saw him and stopped. He said our delivery driver (Dennis King) got out of his vehicle, picked up the paper and brought it to him! He couldn’t believe our carrier took the time to do that.
As a side note, Dennis has one of our larger routes and delivers 3,300 papers every week, so for him to stop in the middle of a seven-to-eight hour shift, get out of his van and help someone is really cool. Plus, it was also very kind of Dale to call and share this story with us!
—Kent Tentschert, Webster-Kirkwood Times General Manager
Do you have a story of kindness to share? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.