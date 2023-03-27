Can you imagine what would happen today if a few kids were walking down the street in the rain, carrying a homemade raft, heading toward an overflowing creek?
For me, that day actually happened back in the late ’70s, but started a few weeks earlier.
While hanging out and catching crawdads in the creek, a storm rolled in. Eventually, the water started rising and flowing faster, so we headed home.
On our walk home, one of us came up with the idea of building a raft. Over the next few weeks, we gathered wood and any other items we thought would make a good raft, and started building.
We’d built go karts before, but never a raft. What it lacked in craftsmanship, it made up for in weight. In the end, it took us a couple of weeks to finish the raft to our liking.
It was a day of joy when rain finally came. My brother and I called the others who had helped us build the raft and impatiently waited for them to arrive. Upon everyone’s arrival, full of excitement and optimism, we headed toward the creek.
It must have been some sight. I know we were talking a mile a minute about how far we thought we’d make it, and what we’d see along the way. We hoped to make it the roughly two miles it took to reach Grant’s Farm. Rumor had it there was a great rope swing around there. According to my recollection, not one of us mentioned: 1) If we thought it would work or 2) How we were getting home from this adventure.
When we finally got down to the creek, we found the best launching spot and set the raft on the rocks. After surveying the flowing creek, we all agreed that the water was high enough and flowing fast enough to give it a go.
We lifted our raft and set it in the water, leaving it partially on the rocks. One by one, we each got on the raft. The last person pushed us off the rocks and hopped on.
At last! We were free!
Free to sink, that is. The water rushed all around us as we scrambled off the raft and back to shore.
We laughed, felt a little bummed and stared at the wooden anchor we created sitting on the bottom of the creek.
And that was that.
Imagine what would transpire if that happened today. There would have been photos. They would be posted online ...
Rocket Ship
Randy Drilingas (Just1L) ©2014
VERSE 1
Sometimes I feel like
I wanna build a rocket ship
Climb up, get in, blast off
And take a ride in it
Leaving this world behind to find
A better place to go
With no people there to tell me
What they think I should know
MINI-CHORUS
Begone, Be gone
Say goodbye to the new way
VERSE 2
Some days I feel the wool
Getting pulled over my eyes
Everything I read these days
Needs an asterisks by its side
CHORUS
Begone, Be gone
Say goodbye to the new way
Be gone. I wanna be gone
Say goodbye to the new way
SOLO
BRIDGE
Too much information going on
Opinion nation growing strong
A rocket ship could get away from it all
Begone, Be gone
Say goodbye to the new way.
Be gone. I wanna be gone.
Say goodbye to the new way.