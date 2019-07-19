Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will host its 9th annual “Shop Out Hunger Day” on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The region-wide food drive is held to restock the shelves of both its distribution center and its 220 community partner agencies.
Volunteers will be staffed outside of more than 140 locally owned grocery stores – including Dierbergs, Schnucks and Straub’s – collecting non-perishable food items and donations that will stay in each store’s community.
OFS teams up with numerous community partners and area food pantries across 12 counties.
“We need our community’s help during the summer, which is typically a time when food donations are at their lowest,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “This annual food drive is one of our most successful campaigns thanks to the dedication of our volunteers and partnerships with our local grocery stores.”
Volunteers are needed to greet customers and collect donations at various grocery stores. For further details on volunteering or donating food, call (314) 726-5355 or visit www.operationfoodsearch.org.