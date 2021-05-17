Opera Theatre of Saint Louis will host a live, in-person 2021 festival season, including a ground-breaking free ticket initiative, comprehensive cast lists and thorough health protocol to provide the safest experience for artists, patrons and staff.
The 2021 festival season runs from May 22 through June 20 and features four all-new productions on an outdoor stage adjacent to the company’s usual venue at Webster University’s Loretto-Hilton Center.
The season opens on Saturday, May 22, with Puccini’s comic masterpiece “Gianni Schicchi.” Wealthy Buoso Donati has passed away, and his family is in mourning ... but only for appearance’s sake. These money-grasping relatives are horrified when they learn that Donati left his entire fortune to a local monastery, so they hire the wily Gianni Schicchi to help them get the money back. What ensues is a hilarious mess of legal hijinks and family dysfunction.
The show is performed in English, accompanied by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Gianni Schicchi runs May 22, 26 & 28, and June 2, 6 & 11, at 8 p.m.
William Grant Still’s gripping “Highway 1, U.S.A.” is the second opera of the season. In this long-neglected treasure from the “Dean of African-American Composers,” Bob and Mary have worked hard and sacrificed much to put Bob’s brother Nate through school. Meanwhile, Mary dreams of the day when she and Bob can put their hard-earned money towards their own future. When Nate shows no inclination to strike out on his own, tensions build to a breaking point. This intimate opera features a sweeping score that brilliantly blends elements of Romanticism, blues, and musical theater — and proves itself more than worthy of being restored to the operatic canon.
The show is performed in English, accompanied by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Highway 1, U.S.A. runs May 29 and June 4, 9, 13 & 17, at 8 p.m.
Love is on the line in the intensely dramatic one-woman show, “La Voix Humaine,” starring soprano Patricia Racette. Alone and desperate for connection, Elle frantically awaits her ex-lover’s call. The tense conversation is further jeopardized by a terrible phone connection, driving Elle into a dangerously fragile state as she grapples with grief, denial and anger. La Voix Humaine is performed in English and runs June 5, 14 & 20, at 8 p.m.
Opera Theatre will also present the “New Works, Bold Voices Lab,” a collection of three world premieres by contemporary composers to be performed as one suite of works.
Critically acclaimed composers Laura Karpman, Steven Mackey and Damien Sneed create new 20-minute operas featuring a small ensemble of singers and musicians. These commissions are an expansion of the Opera Theatre’s existing “New Works, Bold Voices” cycle, which supports contemporary storytelling by American composers and librettists.
The show is performed in English, accompanied by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. It runs June 10, 12, 16 & 18, at 8 p.m.
The 2021 season concludes with two one-night-only concert events: The annual Center Stage showcase, featuring singers from Opera Theatre St. Louis’ Gerdine Young Artist Program, and “I Dream A World,” commemorating Juneteenth, curated by soprano Nicole Cabell and baritone Will Liverman, and presented in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society.
Opera Theatre’s outdoor season will follow strict COVID-compliant procedures. All audiences, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks while on site, regardless of vaccination history. On the day of the show, every audience member must pass a temperature check.
While the beloved pre-show picnic tradition will continue, picnic tables will be spread farther apart and table service will be offered to prevent audience members from mingling at the bars. Within the outdoor theater, audiences will be admitted in small groups to prevent crowded lines and seated in socially distanced pods to maintain six feet between parties. Patrons will be able to access tickets, program notes and more through a new smartphone app. The shows are all 90 minutes are less and will be performed without intermissions.
New this year, the company is launching a ground-breaking initiative to offer free seats at every performance in 2021 and beyond. These free seats will be available to any member of the community on a first come, first serve basis — a first for the company and in the national opera scene.
Named “Phyllis’ Seats” in honor of the late Phyllis Brissenden, one of Opera Theatre’s Life Board members and most generous supporters, the program will provide 30 free tickets per performance that may be reserved online or by phone beginning two days before every show.
The 2021 festival season tickets are now on sale for $39 each and will be delivered digitally via the St. Louis Opera Theatre smartphone app or via print-at-home ticketing. To learn more, visit ExperienceOpera.org or call the box office at 314-961-0644.