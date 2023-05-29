Often referred to as the “King of Ragtime,” pianist Scott Joplin once made his home in St. Louis, where he wrote perhaps his most famous piece, “The Entertainer.”
Lesser known is his opera, “Treemonisha,” which follows a young, educated freedwoman who leads her community against the influence of those who prey on ignorance. Joplin did not live to see it performed, and its original orchestrations were lost to time.
Based in Webster Groves, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis is one of only a handful of organizations to have staged the show, with its previous showing in 2000, using Joplin’s original dialect. Twenty-three years later, Opera Theatre is bringing “Treemonisha” back into the spotlight with an expanded score and reimagined story.
It’s a full-circle moment for composer Damien Sneed, who has aimed to complete the opera since his college days.
“As a freshman at Howard University, a grad student came up to me and handed me something. She said, ‘I’m graduating. I didn’t get to finish this, but you’re going to.’ It was sheet music for ‘Treemonisha,’” said Sneed.
In Howard University’s library, Sneed found a recording of the Houston Grand Opera’s 1976 performance of “Treemonisha” starring Carmen Balthrop, one of the teachers he worked with. A seed was planted, and in 2021, when asked what he would like to do next for Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Sneed had only one answer.
Working with librettist Karen Chilton, the reworked “Treemonisha” is “a completely different show” than its 2000 counterpart. Originally three acts, the new version contains five, with additional music incorporating some of Joplin’s more known works. The new edition is a play within a play, as Scott Joplin and his wife, Freddie Alexander, become characters themselves.
What remains true to the original, said Sneed, is Joplin’s underlying affection for his wife, who died from illness only weeks after their wedding.
“It’s not explicitly stated, but we found a lot of evidence pointing to it being dedicated to Freddie Alexander,” said Sneed. “In this version, we see Joplin himself as a character. He goes on to become (leading man) Remus and his wife becomes Treemonisha.”
A quintessential celebration of African American culture and music, stage director Rajendra Ramoon Majaraj hopes this “Treemonisha” will elevate Joplin’s original message.
“What Karen and Damien have done is really focus on the Black community, Black aspirations, Black female empowerment, and made it something that is applicable to everyone today,” said Majaraj. “We love original Joplin, but this version feels like a new work.
“In its first life, ‘Treemonisha’ was probably around 90 minutes, but to now be able to expand it into an evening of opera that will be part of the canon, well deserved next to Puccini and Beethoven … I think people are going to be really inspired and excited to learn about him,” Majaraj continued.
Majaraj is proud to present a story of Black female education and leadership in a time when a Black woman is vice president of the United States. It’s no coincidence, then, that the role of Treemonisha is portrayed by Brandie Sutton, a well-educated Black woman herself. The soprano was studying biology at Oakwood University when she realized music was her true calling.
“I grew up at Oakwood University Church. My grandmother was the chairperson of the music department. Music was in my blood,” said Sutton. “But I mostly sang gospel. I didn’t know I had a classical voice until I got to college.”
Sutton said her background as a Southern girl who wants the best for her community meshes perfectly with the themes of the show. Because of this, the roles of Treemonisha and Freddie Alexander were easy to slip into.
“I was raised in a community where education was mandatory, not an option, but there are a lot of people who don’t have that. I’m 100% sure that Freddie Alexander thought the same way,” said Sutton. “It was not easy for our people to have the type of upbringing that I’m able to have.
“This story is Black love in a beautiful light,” she continued. “It’s a story of my people that I feel proud to tell, and not just our shortcomings as far as the hand we’ve been dealt in history. It shows we’re overcoming that because we’re still here, we’re still trying to manage and move forward.”
Sutton praised director Majaraj’s vision for the set. Attendees can look forward to bright, vibrant colors in the scenery and costumes on stage. Many trees represent the spirits of ancestors that continue to live on through their descendents.
“Treemonisha,” said Majaraj, is ultimately a love letter to Scott Joplin. He hopes the show will open theater opportunities for people of color, just as the prolific composer did so long ago.
“There are so many artists of color who have been inspired by his work,” said Majaraj. “I’m glad we get a chance to pay homage to this time of hope and aspiration and promise. I think we all need more of that in our hearts.”
Showtimes & Other Performances
“Treemonisha” runs at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, on the following dates:
• Friday, May 26 — 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 3 — 12:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 6 — 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 8 — 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, June 11 — 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 21 — 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24 — 7:30 p.m.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ 2023 Festival Season also includes “Tosca,” running May 27 to June 25; “Così fan tutte,” running June 4 to 23; “Susannah,” running June 10 to 24; and a special concert, “Center Stage,” on June 20.
