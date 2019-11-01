How do you transform the centuries-old fairytale classic “Cinderella” for contemporary school audiences to introduce them to opera?
That was the challenge for Carol North, the stage director for this year’s Opera on the GO! program sponsored by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. A 30-minute version of Rossini’s 19th century Italian opera “La Cenerentola” (Cinderella) featuring a six-person cast will be presented at 20 public and private local schools between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8.
“I had to ask myself, ‘How can Cinderella speak to contemporary young people?’ I thought of all the reality shows and talent competitions that glut the air waves. What’s real in those shows and what’s manufactured? I was interested in exploring the contrast between true integrity and the superficial,” said North.
“Who has worth? Whose voice gets heard? Who is overlooked? What does it mean to win if we compromise our integrity in order to get there?” she continued. “In Ferretti’s libretto, both the prince and Cinderella hide their true identities to test the integrity of others, resulting in some surprising plot twists. As playful as it is, the story serves up potential food for thought, as well as a lovely message in its finale celebrating kindness and compassion. I think we can all use more of that right now, don’t you?”
The annual Opera on the GO! event provides an abridged opera plus interactive workshops in stage makeup, movement and singing to 21 audiences. The cast and crew travel to two schools a day.
New this year is a special sensory-friendly performance suitable for the entire family, open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m., at The Miriam School, 501 Bacon Ave. in Webster Groves. Tickets are $8 for students and adults, and can be purchased in advance by calling 314-961-0644 or visiting www.experienceopera.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door at The Miriam School before the performance.
North previously directed Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” for Opera on the GO!
“Each project offers its own creative challenges and opportunities, but the constant for me as a director is knowing that I will be working with topflight professional artists. I am so excited to dig in with this year’s cast, most of whom have been featured in OTSL’s festival seasons,” she said.
The cast includes a talented ensemble of current and past Gerdine Young Artists and Richard Gaddes Festival Artists. Rossini’s opera switched the stepmother to stepfather, and there are a few other changes.
“Opera on the GO! asks a lot of the artists who step into their roles for this program. It’s a given that they arrive in St. Louis with the music under their belts so that all engines can fire full throttle in rehearsal,” North said.
Music Director Timothy Cheung rehearses with them while the production team assembles costumes, set, props and projection design.
“We will stage the performance in just a matter of days. It’s intense, but oh so exciting!” she said.
Allison Felter, director of education and engagement for OTSL, said the workshops rotate every 15 minutes so that the students can learn about stage makeup, movement and different singing styles.
“The format works quite well. We have to make it flexible and interchangeable while keeping the story intact,” Felter said. “Cinderella and its variations have been around for ages. It’s one that has been played around with a little, and has been interesting to lots of different cultures.”
Felter is thrilled that the sensory-friendly performance will give families who have special needs children an opportunity to see the program.
“It’s a great way for the entire family to be together and experience it. I’m just glad they can enjoy what we have to offer,” she said.
For the touring show, Felter said they try to make it a visual experience as well as a musical one.
“This is the best way for students to experience art. It’s not just an observation. It’s something very different, not just your typical experience. It can be special with the personal interaction,” Felter said.
North said they had fun creating a contemporary world for this story with the production elements.
“The costumes are quite wild, the dance moves are going to be funky, and ‘mean girl’ texts will fly. Margery and Peter Spack’s projection design will animate the stage with magic. Wrap it all in Rossini’s delectably witty music, and I guarantee, it’s going to be great fun!” she said.