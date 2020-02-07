Opera Theatre of St. Louis is pleased to announce it has generously been gifted $45 million after the passing of a philanthropist, a theatre life board member and arts enthusiast.
Phyllis Brissenden, who died on Dec. 17, bequeathed the company a transformative endowment gift.
This $45 million gift is not only the largest gift Opera Theatre of St. Louis has ever received — it is one of the largest gifts any American opera company has received.
The gift will give Opera Theatre of St. Louis a new level of financial stability as the company prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2025.
“We are profoundly humbled by and grateful for this extraordinary gesture of generosity,” said Andrew Jorgensen, Opera Theatre’s current general director. “We knew Phyllis was planning to leave a bequest to Opera Theatre, but we had no idea just how significant it would be. We feel deeply fortunate that this gift allows us to reach for even greater levels of artistic excellence and community impact. As we continue our work on our next strategic plan, which will chart a course to our 50th anniversary, Phyllis’ passion for this company and this art form will be one of our guiding lights.”
A music-lover her whole life, Brissenden supported Opera Theatre from its very first season in 1976. Her modesty inspired her to give anonymously for decades, but Opera Theatre of St. Louis estimates that she contributed a total of $2.5 million dollars to the company during her lifetime.
Brissenden also led Opera Theatre’s National Patrons Council from 2010–2017, encouraging opera lovers from around the country to support the organization. While she was quick to support exciting productions, her greatest source of enjoyment was getting to know the singers and staff of Opera Theatre. She showed the same kindness to volunteers, ushers and garden staff as she did to star singers, and often shared news clippings and family recipes with her Opera Theatre friends. She built deep and lasting relationships with each of the theater’s general directors, all of whom remained lifelong friends until the time of her passing.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis will dedicate its 2020 production of “Susannah” in memory of Brissenden, and is planning a celebration of her gift later this year.