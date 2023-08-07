With the recent legalization of marijuana, it can now be grown and sold for any reason you want. It now comes in various names, shapes and forms, and claims to be safe and as easy to obtain as any medicine. The psychology of building new buildings and calling them dispensaries instead of selling it on street corners and in dark alleys, and claiming it has physiological properties like other medicines, are very smart ways to promote its artificial use.
It’s true that it is the mildest of the already “banquet” of mind-altering drugs, that it could be called the appetizer or predecessor for all of the other harmful drugs such as:
• Narcotics: Intended use to dull sensibility, relieves pain and induces sleepiness. When abused, it is a mind-alterer, subject to addiction, and lethal.
• Methamphetamines: Intended use as a central nervous system stimulant in treatment of narcolepsy, Parkinson’s disease, alcoholism, depression and obesity. When abused, a mind-alterer, addictive and lethal.
• Opiates: Intended use to induce sleep or deaden pain. When abused, a mind-alterer, addictive and lethal.
• Fentanyl: Intended use in post-operative periods as an analgesic drug, preventive of restlessness, emergence delirium and excessive frequency of respiration. When abused, it is the strongest and most powerful addictive and lethal drug.
Also, there are many non-medicinal sources of mind-altering chemicals such as the gaseous vapors from paint, glues, aerosol containers and from “vaping.”
It’s probable that about 50% of these new users of a mind-altering substance will not be more adversely affected than by using tobacco or alcohol. The real tragedy is that the other 50% of new users will want to make it stronger and last longer.
Use of any of this assortment of mind-altering substances is the primary source of gun and domestic violence, crimes leading to arrest, homelessness, divorce, welfare, school failure, unemployment, poverty, lost children and other mental wreckages.
Being so many feet from a school or business, or an increase in traffic, are petty compared to the serious effects of opening the “final flood gates” for another mind-altering substance. This “flood” is getting just as big as the one Noah had and for some of the same reasons.
William Winter,
Kirkwood
Retired Pharmacist