I wish to piggyback on Justin Hauke’s commentary relative to open communications in our community (WKT Mailbag, June 25).
What has happened in Webster Groves to open communication and getting residents’ opinions regarding government and school curriculum?
I reflect back to about 1974 when parents and the community were invited to Clark School to view several informational films related to sex education to be taught to students. The subject matter and curriculum was totally open for all to examine. Our view points were considered and addressed as to which film was the most appropriate. This very controversial social studies curriculum should be totally open and exposed to the public for their approval as well.
Bill Neumann
Webster Groves