The St. Louis Metro Singers are currently seeking singers for all voice parts. Open auditions will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
Bring a selection of any type of music to sing at the audition. Visit www.metrosingers.org, call 314-469-6691, or email chorus@metrosingers.org for more information.
The St. Louis Metro Singers is a nonprofit, volunteer civic chorus which performs a varied repertoire in seasonal classical concerts, holiday concerts, and social, church and community performances. Weekly rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.