Three candidates are campaigning for two open seats on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. Jean Marie Andrews and Angelina Bernardi are incumbents, and Allen McCoy, a data analyst, is seeking office for the first time. Board members serve three-year terms.
Jean Marie Andrews
Andrews is running for her second term on the board, on which she currently serves as vice president. She holds degrees in early childhood education and special education, and became a stay-at-home mom after teaching for 10 years at Robinson Elementary. All three of her children attend Keysor Elementary.
Andrews believes her firsthand experience teaching Kirkwood students and collaborating with administrators, staff and parents proves she has the leadership skills and passion to continue serving as a board member. Her top priority is the academic success of all groups of students, from those who excel to those who need intense support inside or outside of the classroom.
Angelina (Angie) Bernardi
Bernardi is seeking a third term on the board. She and her husband are 30-year residents of Kirkwood and have three sons, all of whom are graduates of Kirkwood High School. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in materials science engineering.
Bernardi said her career as a strategic planning and engineering consultant, as well as her long history volunteering and improving the city of Kirkwood, will help her continue to make the best decisions as a member of the school board. Her top priorities are equity for all; wellness, growth and success for students and teachers; and resource management.
Allen B. McCoy
Newcomer McCoy moved to Kirkwood with his wife in 2011. He has a doctorate in systems science and mathematics and currently works as a data analyst. His two older children attend Westchester Elementary School and his youngest child is on the wait list for Kirkwood Early Childhood Center.
McCoy believes his experience in data analysis will help him make logical decisions while measuring outcomes and determining best practices going forward. His top focus is providing quality education to every student, including ensuring the district hires and retains the best teachers.