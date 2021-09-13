An article in the Post-Dispatch brought up a couple subjects on my mind. One is the Douglass Hill TIF issue. The article in the paper indicates this will be a $320 million development. In addition, it states that an approval for $35 million in tax incentives is needed for the developer. And an extra sales tax! Those tax incentives, I presume, are what will become the TIF.
My question is, how will the TIF work? Will taxes be waived for a period of years? If so, for how long? That area in question has businesses paying taxes now. Will Douglass Hill fully meet and exceed these current taxes? In what year?
Secondly, it has been stated, if I recall, that the buildings on Kirkham Road will be seven stories tall (nevermind the skewed logic that they won’t be higher than the Allen Avenue building). Does the Webster Groves Fire Department have the equipment and ability to fight a fire on that top story? Or is that another cost to the city for upgraded fire trucks with the ability to reach that height?
Robert Michael
Webster Groves